Stars' Anton Khudobin: Starting Thursday
Khudobin will start Thursday's game against the Oilers in Edmonton, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Khudobin picked up the slack after Ben Bishop (lower body) exited with an injury Wednesday, stopping 15 of the 16 shots he faced Wednesday against the Flames. With Bishop out of commission, the Stars will promote a goalie from the minors to back up, but Khudobin will take on an Oilers club that ranks fifth in the league in scoring (3.50 goals per game) during March.
