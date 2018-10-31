Stars' Anton Khudobin: Starting two of next three
Khudobin will get the start in goal in Thursday's away game against Toronto and Monday's road matchup with the Bruins, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Khudobin hasn't been great in limited action this season, posting a 1-1-0 record while registering a sub-par 3.03 GAA and .898 save percentage through two appearances. The 32-year-old netminder will look to start righting the ship and pick up his second victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Maple Leafs club that's 3-4-0 at home this season.
