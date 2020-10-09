Khudobin penned a three-year, $10.5 million contract extension with Dallas on Friday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin was instrumental in propelling the Stars into the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, filling in for the injured Ben Bishop to the tune of a 2.69 GAA, .917 save percentage and a 14-10 record. As such, he's now received the largest contract of his professional career ($3.5 million annually) and will enjoy some additional job stability in what looks like could be a platoon role with Ben Bishop next season.