Khudobin kicked out 20 shots Tuesday in a 2-1 overtime win over Detroit.

Khudobin improved to 3-0-0 with his 20-save effort, giving up just a Vladislav Namestnikov backhander midway through the first period. The 34-year-old netminder has been spectacular through his first through starts, rolling up a sparkling 0.99 GAA and .958 save percentage with one shutout. He's the Stars' clear No. 1 netminder in the absence of Ben Bishop (knee), who is expected to be out until March.