Khudobin allowed four goals on 46 shots during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Khudobin was on top of his game, keeping his team in the game as the Stars appeared outmatched for most of the game, however, it still wasn't enough to get two points. Khudobin failed to extend his win streak to four games and sees his record fall to 14-7-2 following Sunday's overtime defeat. Expect him to give way to Ben Bishop for Wednesday's home game versus the Coyotes.