Khudobin turned aside 38 of 39 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Khudobin put in another good start, allowing only Dominik Kubalik to tally against him. The 34-year-old Khudobin improved to 8-9-4 with a 2.40 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 21 outings. The Stars play a back-to-back this weekend, hosting the Panthers on Saturday before visiting the Predators on Sunday. That likely means Khudobin and Jake Oettinger will split the starts.