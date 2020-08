Khudobin made 28 saves Tuesday during the Stars' 2-1 win over the Flames in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Other than a first-period goal by Mikael Backlund on which he was screened, Khudobin stifled Calgary's offense completely to put Dallas on the brink of advancing to the next round. With the status of Ben Bishop (undisclosed) still up in the air, it seems likely that Khudobin and his ,917 postseason save percentage will get the nod Thursday for Game 6.