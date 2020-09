Khudobin stopped 27 of 29 shots Monday in a 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 6.

Khudobin was rock-solid from beginning to end and single-handedly kept the Stars alive for two-plus periods while Tampa Bay dominated play. The 34-year-old netminder had some bumps along the way but was mostly steady during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, going 14-10 with a 2.69 GAA and .917 save percentage.