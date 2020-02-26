Stars' Anton Khudobin: Strong in win over Canes
Khudobin made 40 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
The Stars handed the veteran netminder a 3-0 lead in the first period and he cruised from there, with only the red-hot Sebastian Aho being able to solve him. Khudobin continues to put together a dazzling February -- he's 5-0-1 on the month with a 1.95 GAA and .940 save percentage through seven appearances.
