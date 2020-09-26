Khudobin permitted five goals on 35 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning in Game 4 on Friday.

Khudobin's skid continued Friday, as he's now leaked 13 goals on the last 87 shots he's faced. This latest defeat was brutal, as the Stars had leads of 2-0 and 3-2 that Khudobin was unable to protect. With his team facing elimination and a back-to-back in Saturday's Game 5, it remains to be seen if Khudobin, Ben Bishop (undisclosed) or Jake Oettinger will receive the starting nod for a must-win contest.