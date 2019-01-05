Khudobin stopped 36 of 37 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Capitals.

The 32-year-old has been looking sharp when he gets a chance, posting a 1.83 GAA and .947 save percentage over seven outings since the beginning of December. Ben Bishop hasn't given the Stars much reason to remove him from the No. 1 role, but given his injury history and Khudobin's current form, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Dallas backup got more consistent work in the second half of the season.