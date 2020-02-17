Khudobin allowed four goals on 46 shots during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Khudobin kept his team in it as the Stars appeared outmatched for most of the game, but it still wasn't enough to get two points. Khudobin failed to extend his win streak to four games, and his record fell to 14-7-2 as a result. Expect him to give way to Ben Bishop for Wednesday's clash with the visiting Coyotes.