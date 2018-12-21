Khudobin will tend the twine Sunday against the Islanders, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin was quickly yanked from his most recent start Dec. 15 against the Avalanche after he let up three goals on 20 shots during the first period. He made a brief Tuesday against the Flames, setting aside each of the three shots he faced and Khudobin will retake the cage in the back end of a back-to-back set Sunday with hopes of notching his seventh win. He's been much better at home, compiling a 4-1-0 record to go along with a 2.57 GAA and a .916 save percentage.