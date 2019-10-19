Stars' Anton Khudobin: Sunk by Pens
Khudobin stopped 29 of 32 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.
Pittsburgh's final goal was scored into an empty net. Two of the pucks that got by Khudobin came on tipped shots, while the third was the product of a strong individual effort by Kris Letang, so the netminder can't be faulted much for the final result. The 33-year-old is still looking for his first win of the season and has a 3.41 GAA and .888 save percentage through three starts.
