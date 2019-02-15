Khudobin allowed five goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 6-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Khudobin gave up three goals to the Lightning in the first 12:53 of the game, with the second and third goals coming just 14 seconds apart. After surrendering the first three goals of the night, The Russian was pulled for the remainder of the period and replaced by Landon Bow, who gave up another goal in the first period. In the second period, Khudobin tended the twine again and gave up two more goals, including one where he inadvertently kicked the puck into his own net as it was passing through the crease. Bow took over for the remainder of the game in the third period. Five goals is the most Khudobin has given up in a game since a 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 21. The journeyman goalie currently holds a 10-11-3 record to go along with a 2.50 GAA and .922 save percentage.