Khudobin will start Monday's home game versus the Predators, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

This means Jake Oettinger likely will start Tuesday's rematch against the Predators. Khudobin is on a cold streak with four straight losses, posting an .866 save percentage and a 4.25 GAA in that stretch. The playoff stud will look to get back on track Monday. He has a good opportunity, as the Preds have scored more than three goals just once over the last five games.