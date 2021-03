Khudobin was the first goalie off from morning skate, indicating that he'll start in Saturday's home game versus the Panthers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin endured an up and down week, posting a 1-1-1 record, a .928 save percentage and a shutout. It's unclear if Aleksander Barkov (lower body) will be available for the Panthers, who have totaled two goals over two games without him in the fold.