Khudobin allowed four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Khudobin hasn't been able to solve the Hurricanes this year, as he's yet to record a win in three appearances against them. The 34-year-old goalie is 0-3-1 in his last four starts after he began the year with three straight wins. Overall, Khudobin has a 2.75 GAA and a .902 save percentage in seven appearances. Jake Oettinger played well despite a couple of overtime losses in recent games against the Blackhawks, and he could get the nod over Khudobin for Saturday's rematch with the Hurricanes.