Khudobin stopped 28 of 31 shots Monday in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2.

Khudobin and the Stars were blitzed by three Tampa Bay goals in just under four minutes during the second period. The first two were power-play one timers on which Khudobin had little chance, and the third was a long-distance point shot through heavy traffic. It was the first time in his last five starts Khudobin has allowed more than two goals. He'll be back between the pipes for Game 3 on Wednesday.