Khudobin gave up three goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Khudobin never had a lead to protect in this contest. A Jamie Benn tripping penalty in overtime led to Frank Vatrano's game-winning goal. The 34-year-old Khudobin slipped to 9-9-6 with a 2.34 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 24 appearances. He's taken losses after regulation in his last two games, so Jake Oettinger may get a turn in goal in the near future. The Stars' next game is Thursday versus the Blue Jackets.