Stars' Anton Khudobin: Takes loss in relief effort
Khudobin stopped nine of 10 shots in relief of Ben Bishop (lower body), taking the loss Monday as the Stars fell 2-1 to the Rangers.
Bishop wasn't able to answer the bell for the third period, and the Dallas offense wasn't able to solve Henrik Lundqvist in the final 20 minutes, sticking Khudobin with his third loss of the year. The 32-year-old still has a strong .925 save percentage, and should Bishop's injury prove to be serious, Khudobin would be headed for a heavy workload.
