Khudobin surrendered three goals on 22 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators on Sunday.

Khudobin had a 3-1 lead to protect in the second period, but goals by Filip Forsberg and Eeli Tolvanen helped the Predators pull even. Khudobin then allowed two tallies on five shots in the shootout to take the loss. He dropped to 6-8-2 with a 2.48 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 16 starts. A tough task awaits the Stars as they host the Lightning on Tuesday and Thursday -- Khudobin and Jake Oettinger are both risky fantasy options in those contests.