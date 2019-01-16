Khudobin allowed two goals on 21 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.

The Stars outshot the Lightning, 35-21, but Andrei Vasilevskiy outshined Khudobin in net. The loss drops Khudobin to 8-9-2 this season, but he does own a .956 save percentage in his last six appearances. Despite the below .500 record, the 32-year-old possesses a .923 save percentage and a 2.46 GAA, both of which are his best marks since 2013-14.