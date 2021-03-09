Per Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News, Khudobin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus the Blackhawks.

Khudobin was a little shaky in his last start Thursday against Columbus, surrendering three goals on just 22 shots en route to a 3-2 loss. He'll attempt to snap his three-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Chicago team that's 6-4-3 on the road this year.