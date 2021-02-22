Khudobin will protect the road net in Monday's game versus the Panthers, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudboin will make his first start since Feb. 11, as the Stars postponed their last three games due to power issues in the Dallas area. The 34-year-old endured a rough stretch before the pause, registering an .866 save percentage and an 0-3-1 record over his past four appearances. The Panthers will provide a tough test. They've averaged 3.44 goals per game (fifth in the league) while scoring on 32.2 percent of power-play chances (sixth).