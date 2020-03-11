Khudobin will start in the crease when the Stas host the Panthers on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin retakes the cage looking to right the Dallas ship, with the club entering Thursday on a six-game losing streak. Khudobin has performed well in his opportunities between the pipes recently, sporting a 1.78 GAA and a .942 save percentage over his last six starts. Fortunately, he's catching the Panthers when they are averaging just 1.75 goals per game over four March contests.