Stars' Anton Khudobin: Taking on Panthers
Khudobin will start in the crease when the Stas host the Panthers on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Khudobin retakes the cage looking to right the Dallas ship, with the club entering Thursday on a six-game losing streak. Khudobin has performed well in his opportunities between the pipes recently, sporting a 1.78 GAA and a .942 save percentage over his last six starts. Fortunately, he's catching the Panthers when they are averaging just 1.75 goals per game over four March contests.
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Falls to Predators•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Standing guard Thursday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Allows two power-play goals in loss•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Starting against Edmonton•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Falls to Blues in shootout•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Drops result in shootout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.