Stars' Anton Khudobin: Taking on Senators
Khudobin will face off against the Senators in Monday's home game against the Senators, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Khudobin is winless through his first three starts and has an ugly .888 save percentage in that span. He was a stud last year with a .923 save percentage and 2.57 GAA, so these struggles shouldn't last long. He has a good shot to get right, too, as the Senators are 1-5-1 with 2.57 goals per game.
