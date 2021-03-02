Khudobin will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus the Lightning, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Khudobin struggled in his last start Saturday against Tampa Bay, surrendering five goals on just 16 shots before being pulled in the third period of the eventual 5-0 loss. He'll attempt to bounce back and secure his fifth win of the season in a rematch with the same Lightning squad Tuesday.
