Khudobin will patrol the crease during Friday's road game versus the Lightning, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin struggled in his last start Monday against the Panthers, surrendering four goals on just 15 shots before being replaced by Jake Oettinger in the second period of the eventual 5-4 overtime loss. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and snap his personal two-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 21-6-0 at home this season.