Stars' Anton Khudobin: Taking on Tampa Bay
Khudobin will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Lightning, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Khudobin was solid in his last start Thursday against the Flyers, stopping 20 of 22 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 10th loss of the campaign due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 32-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his ninth victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's averaging 3.74 goals per game on the road this campaign, second in the NHL.
