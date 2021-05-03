Khudobin will defend the cage versus Florida on the road Monday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin has been subpar of late, as he is sporting a 2-1-3 record and 2.57 GAA in his last seven appearances. With five games remaining on the schedule, the 24-year-old goalie would need to win out, and play in all five contests, in order to match his 16-game win total set in each of his previous three campaigns. A run of form like that could help the Stars force their way into the playoff picture, though the return of Tyler Seguin (hip) will no doubt improve Khudobin's chances of racking up some wins to end the year.