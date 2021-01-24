Khudobin will defend the home net in Sunday's game against the Predators, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Khudobin was remarkable in the 7-0 season-opening win over the Preds, stopping all 34 shots sent his way. The 34-year-old will get an encore Sunday. He's expected to handle a large workload this season with Ben Bishop (knee) on injured reserve as long as his game stays at this level.
