Khudobin will be between the pipes for Friday's home clash with the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Khudobin figures to see the bulk of the load until Ben Bishop (lower body) is cleared to return to the lineup. With Khudobin in the crease, the Stars recalled Landon Bow from the minors to serve as the No. 2 versus Vegas.

