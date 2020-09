Khudobin will start in the crease during Saturday's Game 1 versus the Lightning, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Khudobin has been phenomenal this postseason with a .920 save percentage since the beginning of the first round, and he was even better in the Western Conference Final with a .950 save percentage and 1.69 GAA. He'll have his hands full against the Lightning, as they have posted 3.11 goals per game in the playoffs.