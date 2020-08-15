Khudobin led the Stars onto the ice and will play in goal versus the Flames in Friday's Game 3, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Khudobin gave way to Ben Bishop for Thursday's Game 2 win. Khudobin gets the nod in the second half of the back-to-back situation, as head coach Rick Bowness doesn't want to push Bishop too hard after his undisclosed injury during the qualifying round. Khudobin gave up three goals on 26 shots in Game 1 versus the Flames, but he'll try to get a better result Friday.