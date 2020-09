Khudobin will patrol the crease in Monday's Game 6 showdown with the Lightning, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin is coming off a wonderful Game 5 win, stopping 39-of-41 shots in the double-overtime victory to keep the Stars' season alive. Still, he owns a pedestrian 3.06 GAA and .907 save percentage this series. The veteran netminder will need another big performance to force a Game 7 on Wednesday.