Khudobin will guard the net in Saturday's game against the visiting Penguins, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

So far in March, Khudobin holds a 0-2-1 record, has allowed seven goals and posts a 1.95 GAA and .941 save percentage. The Russian has played in four games this month, but one was in relief for an injured Ben Bishop against Minnesota on March 14. Khudobin will face a Penguins team that averages 3.34 goals per game on the road this season, good for fourth-best in the league.