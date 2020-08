Khudobin will start between the pipes in Sunday's Game 4 matchup versus the Avalanche, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Ben Bishop (undisclosed) remains unfit to play, so Khudobin will make his eighth straight start. He's been solid in that stretch with a 5-2-0 record and .915 save percentage, but he was roughed up in Game 3, allowing five goals on 31 shots. To retain his starting job, Khudobin will need to bounce back because Bishop has been skating and may return soon.