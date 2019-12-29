Khudobin will patrol the crease for Sunday's game in Arizona.

Khudobin's last appearance came on Dec. 20 when he stopped 12-of-13 shots in relief of Ben Bishop. The night before, he stopped 45-of-48 shots in his last start, a loss to the Lightning. The 33-year-old owns a 2.31 GAA and .928 save percentage on the season.