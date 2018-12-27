Khudobin will defend the cage for Thursday's road trip to Nashville, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin is 0-2-0 with a 3.32 GAA in his previous four appearances and hasn't secured a victory since Dec. 3 against the Oilers. The Russian netminder will square off with a Predators squad that is 14-5-0 at home and scoring 3.05 goals per game within the confines of Bridgestone Arena.