Khudobin will start Wednesday's Game 3 against the Lightning, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin's four-game winning streak ended when he allowed three goals on 31 shots in Game 2, so he'll look to get back on track Wednesday. The likely return of Steven Stamkos (lower body) makes this a tougher matchup, but Khudobin has handled everything thrown his way this playoffs.