Khudobin will defend the road net in Sunday's game versus the Predators, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Khudobin started in Saturday's win over the Panthers, and head coach Rick Bowness will stick with the hot hand. After all, the 34-year-old has allowed just one goal in each of his last three starts -- all wins -- while posting a .963 save percentage. The Predators have won nine of their last 11 contests, averaging 3.3 goals in the process.