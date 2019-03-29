Stars' Anton Khudobin: Tops Oilers in shootout
Khudobin made 40 saves in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Edmonton.
Khudobin gave up a goal each to -- you guessed it -- Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, but he stopped them both in the shootout to pull out the road win. He's picked up the victory in each of his last two appearances after going five without a win.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...