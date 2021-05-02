Khudobin stopped 33 of 34 shots Saturday in a 1-0 overtime loss to Nashville.

Khudobin and Nashville counterpart Juuse Saros went mano-a-mano for 60-plus minutes before the Predators' Erik Haula knocked home a rebound with 1:28 left in extra time. Khudobin has been pretty solid since the start of March minus a couple of blips late in the month, and he'll take an overall 2.39 GAA and .910 save percentage into his next start.