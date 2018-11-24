Stars' Anton Khudobin: Vetoes bid from Senators
Khudobin held on for a 6-4 home win over the Senators on Friday, stopping 29 shots in the process.
Khudobin allowed at least one goal in each period, but his allied skaters potted four unanswered goals between the second and third frame to keep him afloat. Dallas' interim No. 1 netminder -- he's filling in for the injured Ben Bishop (lower body) -- also saw 20 fewer shots than counterpart Craig Anderson, which was huge, as Khudobin improves to 4-4-1 on the season.
