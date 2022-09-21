Khudobin (hip) will be on the ice for training camp, but he has yet to be cleared for game action, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin only drew into nine games with the Stars last season, going 3-4-1 while posting an ugly 3.64 GAA and .879 save percentage, and he even spent some time in the minors, so regardless of his health, don't expect the veteran netminder to have a significant role with Dallas in 2022-23. Jake Oettinger is expected to operate as the Stars' workhorse in net with Scott Wedgewood getting some work as his backup.