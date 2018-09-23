Stars' Anton Khudobin: Will play full game Monday
Khudobin will man the crease against Minnesota on Monday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Khudobin drew the start against the Wild on Thursday and turned away all 14 shots he faced while playing half the game. The 32-year-old is one of the better backup goalies in the NHL and will give the Stars a very strong No. 2 behind Ben Bishop this season.
