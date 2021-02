Khudobin stopped 21 of 25 shots Thursday in a 4-3 loss to Columbus.

Khudobin burst out of the gates with four straight wins to start the year, but he's since gone winless in his last three (0-2-1), yielding 11 goals with an .864 save percentage in that stretch. He's still assured the bulk of the workload with Ben Bishop (knee) on the shelf and will get a chance to break his skid with a pair of games against Chicago on Sunday and Tuesday.