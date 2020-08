Khudobin turned aside 38 of 40 shots in a 5-2 win over the Avalanche on Monday in Game 2.

Khudobin was heavily tested -- it was the fourth time he's faced 40 or more shots in nine playoff outings -- but he was up to the task. The Russian goalie has now won five straight games, allowing 13 goals in that span. His solid play has helped the Stars miss Ben Bishop (undisclosed) less, and Khudobin will likely continue starting for the foreseeable future.