Play

Khudobin allowed only one goal on 39 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Khudobin actually finished with two fewer saves than Robin Lehner's 40 for the Blackhawks, but it was the former who stopped a pair of shootout attempts for the win. Khudobin has won three appearances in a row, and he's allowed just 16 goals in his last nine outings overall. For the year, the 33-year-old has a 6-3-1 record with a 2.15 GAA and a .929 save percentage in 10 appearances. While Ben Bishop gets most of the starts for the Stars, Khudobin is playing like one of the better backups in the league.

More News
Our Latest Stories