Stars' Anton Khudobin: Wins goalie duel Saturday
Khudobin allowed only one goal on 39 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blackhawks.
Khudobin actually finished with two fewer saves than Robin Lehner's 40 for the Blackhawks, but it was the former who stopped a pair of shootout attempts for the win. Khudobin has won three appearances in a row, and he's allowed just 16 goals in his last nine outings overall. For the year, the 33-year-old has a 6-3-1 record with a 2.15 GAA and a .929 save percentage in 10 appearances. While Ben Bishop gets most of the starts for the Stars, Khudobin is playing like one of the better backups in the league.
